Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point night in win
Atkinson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
He potted the Jackets' first goal midway through the first period by redirecting a Pierre-Luc Dubois shot past Jonathan Bernier, then set up Kevin Stenlund for his first NHL tally in the second. Atkinson seems to be waking up offensively, scoring five goals and seven points over the last eight games, but on the year he still only has nine goals and 21 points through 34 contests.
More News
