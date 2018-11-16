Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point performance
Atkinson picked up a shorthanded goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 home win over the Panthers.
All of Atkinson's offensive production transpired in the second period, as the Blue Jackets quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit before encountering a seesaw battle with the cross-conference club the rest of the way. The American skater is now up to 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) through 18 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Productive offensively in road win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Out Friday with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets team record for fastest goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Snipes two in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Late goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...