Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point performance

Atkinson picked up a shorthanded goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 home win over the Panthers.

All of Atkinson's offensive production transpired in the second period, as the Blue Jackets quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit before encountering a seesaw battle with the cross-conference club the rest of the way. The American skater is now up to 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) through 18 games.