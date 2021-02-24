Atkinson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.

The veteran winger opened the scoring for the Jackets midway through the first period after they'd fallen into a 2-0 hole, and Atkinson then helped set up Patrik Laine for his second tally of the night in the second. Atkinson has put his sluggish start to the season well behind him, piling up seven goals and 12 points in the last nine games.