Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unable to get shots to fall

Atkinson skated to a minus-4 rating and missed a game-high seven shots against the Capitals on Monday, as the Blue Jackets lost the series in six games.

Atkinson couldn't buy a goal in the last three games of the conference quarterfinals. He was blanked 16 times over that span and the lack of self-support led to a cumulative minus-6 rating through Games 3 and 6. Still, there's plenty of fantasy value in a guy who's recorded at least 21 goals and 40 points in five straight seasons, so don't let his playoff woes get in the way of the big picture when drafting this fall.