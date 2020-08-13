Atkinson (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Lightning.

Atkinson was driven into the net hard by Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman during the fifth overtime of Tuesday's Game 1 loss, and although he didn't appear to suffer an injury during that play, his absence from Game 2 is more than likely a result of that collision. The 31-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's Game 3. In the meantime, Nick Foligno will likely get bumped up into a top-six role.