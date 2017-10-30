Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unlikely to play Monday
Atkinson (lower body) skated out with the team for warmups but left early Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports, and isn't expected to skate Monday against Boston.
The 28-year-old was just injured Saturday against St. Louis, and it appears he wanted to test his ailment out on the ice before officially sitting out Monday's game. With Columbus having three days off before their next tilt Thursday against Florida, it's not a bad idea for Atkinson to skip one game and make sure he's fully recovered for the rest of the season. Expect Tyler Motte to receive forward minutes in his absence, and Pierre-Luc Dubois to move up to the first line.
