Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Will miss next two games

Atkinson (lower body) will be sidelined through the Christmas break, which rules him out versus the Devils and Islanders on Saturday and Monday, respectively, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

It's yet another blow for a Blue Jackets squad that already has six players on injured reserve. Atkinson was rolling of late, as he notched four goals and one assist in his last six outings. Nathan Gerbe, Ryan MacInnis and Justin Scott could all be in line for promotions from AHL Cleveland considering the Jackets have just 10 healthy forwards.