Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Will miss next two games
Atkinson (lower body) will be sidelined through the Christmas break, which rules him out versus the Devils and Islanders on Saturday and Monday, respectively, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
It's yet another blow for a Blue Jackets squad that already has six players on injured reserve. Atkinson was rolling of late, as he notched four goals and one assist in his last six outings. Nathan Gerbe, Ryan MacInnis and Justin Scott could all be in line for promotions from AHL Cleveland considering the Jackets have just 10 healthy forwards.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Leaves game Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point night in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots two in big win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Rare productive night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.