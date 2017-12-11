Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Will play Tuesday
Atkinson, who watched Saturday's game against the Coyotes from the press box, will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game versus the Oilers, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella evidently has no trepidation about sitting star players when they're caught in a lengthy point drought -- Atkinson hasn't marked the scoresheet in six straight games -- but fortunately for him, the Blue Jackets shut out the 'Yotes on home ice, 1-0. Atkinson has been an extremely frustrating player to own in fantasy since he's only collected nine points (six goals, three assists) in 25 games, though there's hope that his short break away from game ice has allowed him to clear his head and come back stronger.
