Atkinson hasn't scored a point through four games to begin the season.

The 31-year-old was hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign that saw him score 12 goals and 26 points in 44 games, but in the early going Atkinson has been even worse this season. He's not even consistently generating the chances he usually does, and while he does have eight shots on net, six of them came in the same contest. The Jackets' offense as a whole has been sluggish, scoring a total of eight goals in those four games, and Atkinson is far from alone in being a no-show so far. He'll look to shake off this early slump in the team's home opener Thursday against the Lightning.