Talbot stopped 37 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders. New York's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot faced substantial pressure throughout the contest, surrendering two goals to Matthew Schaefer and additional tallies to Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo. His workload provides some value in save-based formats, but the Blue Jackets' ongoing struggles significantly limit his win potential. Talbot has dropped his last two starts after winning four in a row between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5. He's allowed seven goals on 69 shots in his last two starts.