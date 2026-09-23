Talbot turned aside 23 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 preseason loss to Buffalo.

Talbot made his preseason debut Tuesday and played the first two periods before being replaced by Evan Gardner. Talbot was perfect during the first frame but allowed three goals in the second period and didn't get much offensive support. Talbot is also slated to defend the home crease against the Penguins in Thursday's preseason matchup and will likely serve as Jet Greaves' backup to begin the regular season since Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) doesn't have a timetable to return.