Talbot gave up six goals on 23 shots before begin replaced by Jet Greaves early in the third period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Panthers.

Four of the six pucks to get past Talbot came on Florida power plays, and the switch in the crease by coach Rick Bowness was more about sending a message to the team than it was about the veteran netminder's own performance. Still, Talbot has a 4.44 GAA in two starts to begin the season, allowing eight goals on 45 shots, and Greaves has a very firm hold on the No. 1 goalie job for Columbus.