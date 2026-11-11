Talbot stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot's four-game winning streak got snapped in this effort. The Blue Jackets simply struggled to beat Jacob Markstrom, who stopped 37 of 38 shots in the other crease. Talbot is down to a 5-3-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage across nine outings this season. He's outplayed Jet Greaves and looks set to maintain at least a timeshare in goal for a while. The Blue Jackets have another tough matchup ahead when they host the Lightning on Thursday.