Talbot will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Panthers, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Talbot will look to keep the ball rolling Tuesday, as he's currently riding a four-game win streak after defeating the Stars in Thursday's 2-1 win. Overall, the 39-year-old backstop has a 5-2-0 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage over eight appearances this season. With Jet Greaves' struggles persisting, Talbot appears poised to keep serving as the team's top option between the pipes for the time being. He's a solid No. 2 goalie option in fantasy against the Panthers on Tuesday.