Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Back on NHL roster
Gaunce was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Gaunce has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. Instead, he's collected two goals, 10 helpers and 46 PIM with the Monsters. Every team needs depth, and Gaunce will provide that with fellow defenseman Ryan Murray (upper body) still on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Islanders.
