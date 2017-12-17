Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Moves up a level
Gaunce was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on Sunday.
The 27-year-old defenseman has featured in 32 NHL games in his career, recording two goals and five points. He had spent the entirety of 2017-18 in the minors prior to the recall, where he logged five assists and an even rating in 20 contests. Gaunce will give Columbus more experience and depth on its blue line but likely won't offer much from a fantasy standpoint.
