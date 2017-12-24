Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Sent down to minors
Gaunce was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Gaunce was on the NHL roster for eight days, but he was never cracked the lineup and was used as a traveling depth player. The Blue Jackets have four days off, so there's no need for Gaunce's services for the time being.
