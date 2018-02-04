Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Sent to minors
Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gaunce was called up Saturday to provide extra defensive depth in the second half of back-to-back games, but his services are no longer needed with the Blue Jackets off until Tuesday. The 27-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game this season, but he suited up for 12 games for Pittsburgh last campaign and scored one goal and added three helpers. Columbus currently has seven healthy defensemen, so it's tough to see Gaunce being called up again soon.
