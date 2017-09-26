Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Waived by Columbus
The Blue Jackets placed Gaunce on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Gaunce was solid in limited action with the Penguins last season, notching four points (one goal, three assists) while posting a plus-1 rating over 12 games, but he was never expected to win a spot on Columbus' Opening Night roster. If the 27-year-old blueliner goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Cleveland, where he'll spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.
