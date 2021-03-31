Johnson was reassigned to Columbus' taxi squad Wednesday.
Johnson's demotion suggests Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) may be ready to return Thursday against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old Johnson has yet to see NHL action this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Up to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Set for backup duties•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Shifts back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Recalled for Sunday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Bumped to taxi squad•