Johnson was elevated to the taxi squad Thursday.
With Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) being designated for injured reserve, the Jackets were required to bring in a third netminder in Johnson. The 26-year-old netminder figures to be a long shot to get into a game, as Joonas Korpisalo and Matiss Kivlenieks figure to see all the starts.
