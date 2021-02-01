Johnson was promoted to the taxi squad from the minors Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Johnson will flip spots with Matiss Kivlenieks in a move designed to get Kivlenieks some playing time. Barring an injury, Johnson should be expected to be in the lineup for the club's upcoming contests as Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins figure to continue sharing the crease.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Waived by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Lands two-way deal with Columbus•
-
Cameron Johnson: Devils pass on QO•
-
Devils' Cameron Johnson: Headed down to minors•
-
Devils' Cameron Johnson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Devils' Cameron Johnson: Bussed back to Binghamton•