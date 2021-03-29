Johnson was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Johnson's demotion to the taxi squad could be an indication Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) will be ready to serve as at least the backup against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, though Johnson could still be moved back to the active roster if necessary.
