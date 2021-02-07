Johnson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) on injured reserve and Matiss Kivlenieks (lower body) out for Sunday's game, Johnson will back up Joonas Korpisalo in Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets play against the Canes again Monday, but they may roll with Korpisalo again instead of Johnson, who spent the last two seasons in the ECHL.