Johnson was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Johnson was recalled from minors to the taxi squad Monday. It was a short stint with the big club before being sent back down. The 26-year-old spent last season exclusively in the ECHL, but it appears he could make a push for the AHL roster this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Elevated to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Waived by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Johnson: Lands two-way deal with Columbus•
-
Cameron Johnson: Devils pass on QO•
-
Devils' Cameron Johnson: Headed down to minors•
-
Devils' Cameron Johnson: Recalled from AHL•