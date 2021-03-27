Johnson was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, so Johnson will serve as Elvis Merzlikins' backup. Johnson has yet to make his NHL debut. In fact, he's played exclusively in the ECHL over the last two seasons, registering a .941 save percentage over seven games this year.