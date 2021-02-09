Johnson was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Johnson's demotion could just be a procedural move with the Jackets off until Thursday's clash with Chicago, though it could also be an indication either Matiss Kivlenieks (lower body) or Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) is ready to at least serve as the No. 2 behind Joonas Korpisalo.
