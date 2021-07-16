Johnson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
The 27-year-old goalie spent some time on the taxi squad last season, but he did not appear in an NHL game. He had a 1.77 GAA and a .941 save percentage with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. Johnson is unlikely to get a chance at the NHL level in 2021-22, but he could compete for playing time with AHL Cleveland.
