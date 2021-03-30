Johnson was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) remains out, so Johnson will serve as Elvis Merzlikins' backup in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. Johnson has yet to make his NHL debut. The 26-year-old played seven games in the ECHL before joining the big club, putting up a .941 save percentage and a 1.77 GAA.