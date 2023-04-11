Meyer was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Meyer could draw into the lineup immediately Tuesday versus the Flyers. He's gone scorelss through 13 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Activated from IR, assigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Won't return to game•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Still looking for first point•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Makes season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Up with big club•