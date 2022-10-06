Meyer was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old made a strong push for a roster spot in Columbus during camp, but Meyer ultimately fell victim to a numbers game on the wing and to the fact that he didn't need to be exposed on waivers to be sent down. "This guy's done nothing but do exactly what you want a pro to do", coach Bad Larsen said Wednesday. "The difference I see in him, last year to this year, is that last year I don't know if he believed in himself. I think he was working hard and he was in the NHL. This year, I think he's starting to understand, 'I belong here. I can do this now.' " Expect Meyer to be among the first players called up when injuries hit the Jackets' forward ranks.