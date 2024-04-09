Meyer (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's contest versus Tampa Bay.
Meyer logged just 1:26 of ice time in the first period before leaving the game. He was back in the lineup because Alexander Nylander (lower body) wasn't available to play versus the Lightning.
