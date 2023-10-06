Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blue Jackets have placed Meyer on waivers Friday.
Meyer played in 14 NHL games with Columbus last season, garnering one assist. The 26-year-old managed nine goals and 26 points in 34 AHL games in 2022-23.
