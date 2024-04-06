Meyer was placed on waivers Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Meyer is projected to be in the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site. Meyer has chipped in one goal and 33 hits in 12 NHL outings this season.
