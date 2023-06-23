Meyer signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Friday.
Meyer saw action in 14 NHL games in 2022-23, drawing one assist. The 25-year-old winger potted nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games with AHL Cleveland. Look for Meyer to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors, barring a plethora of injuries.
