Meyer was placed on the injured reserve list with an oblique strain Wednesday.
Meyer is expected to be unavailable for six-to-eight weeks after sustaining the injury during Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay. He has no points, 22 hits and six blocks in 13 games this season while averaging 9:34 of ice time. Trey Fix-Wolansky was summoned in a corresponding move and he might take Meyer's spot in the lineup.
