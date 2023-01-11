Meyer was placed on the injured reserve list with an oblique strain Wednesday.

Meyer is expected to be unavailable for six-to-eight weeks after sustaining the injury during Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay. He has no points, 22 hits and six blocks in 13 games this season while averaging 9:34 of ice time. Trey Fix-Wolansky was summoned in a corresponding move and he might take Meyer's spot in the lineup.