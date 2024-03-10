Meyer was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Meyer tallied one assist in 14 games with Columbus last season but has not seen any NHL action during the 2023-24 campaign. He has 22 goals and 37 points through 55 AHL contests.
