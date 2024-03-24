Meyer scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Meyer tallied with 12 seconds left in the game. It was his first point through seven appearances this season, as the 26-year-old winger has done little on offense from a fourth-line role. He's added nine shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating. Meyer shouldn't be expected to do much going forward, so he's not an option in the vast majority of fantasy formats.