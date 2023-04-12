Meyer was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.
Meyer registered an assist versus the Flyers on Tuesday, his first NHL point of the season in 14 contests. The 25-year-old Ohio native has been significantly more productive in the minors with 26 points in 31 contests. Given the lengthy injury list in Columbus, Meyer will likely be brought back up prior to Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Ascends to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Activated from IR, assigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Won't return to game•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Still looking for first point•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Makes season debut•