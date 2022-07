Meyer signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Meyer spent most of the 2021-22 season in the minors, collecting 16 goals and 27 points through 57 games with AHL Cleveland, but he also drew into 13 games with the big club, picking up three points over that span. The 24-year-old winger may have a slightly larger role with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23, but don't count on him developing into a viable fantasy option.