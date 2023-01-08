Meyer recorded two PIM, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The checking-line winger has held down a regular spot in the lineup since late December, but Meyer is averaging barely 10 minutes of ice time over his last seven games and is still looking for his first point with Columbus this season. The 25-year-old displayed his upside earlier in the year with AHL Cleveland, racking up six goals and 18 points in 15 contests with a plus-10 rating, but as yet Meyer hasn't had a chance to show what he can do with the Blue Jackets.