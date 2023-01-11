Meyer (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Meyer was injured in the second period. He appeared to be in some distress on his last shift just before the Lightning scored. It's another injury on a long list of them for the Blue Jackets -- if he can't play Thursday versus the Hurricanes, the team may need to call up a forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Still looking for first point•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Makes season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Up with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Assigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Signs two-way deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer: Delivers assist Saturday•