Lindstrom was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday.

Lindstrom put up two goals and an assist for Michigan State University in a two-game split versus Boston University. The 20-year-old had a rough freshman year in 2025-26, earning 10 points and 94 PIM over 31 contests for the Spartans. He endured a slow start this year before breaking out over the weekend, giving him five points, a plus-6 rating and 18 PIM across eight outings in 2026-27. The Blue Jackets prospect, selected fourth overall in 2024, dealt with recurring back injuries earlier in his career, but he's been relatively healthy during his time in the NCAA, which is likely a benefit of the lighter schedule than the one in major junior hockey.