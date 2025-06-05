Lindstrom will head to Michigan State ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Lindstrom was unable to play for WHL Medicine Hat due to injuries this season but did manage to play in four postseason contests for the Tigers in which he generated two goals and two assists. Selected by the Jackets with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old center will make the jump to collegiate hockey rather than returning to juniors next year. Given his offensive upside, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Lindstrom to spend a full four years at Michigan State.