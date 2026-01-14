Coyle had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

The veteran pivot had a whopping seven shots Tuesday. Coyle has nine goals, 20 assists and 71 shots in 46 games this season. His best production came under very structured systems, and the arrival of Rick Bowness as head coach will instantly inject both structure and pace to the Blue Jackets. Coyle could thrive in that kind of system.