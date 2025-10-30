Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Cruises past 300 career assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coyle notched four assists and a plus-5 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Coyle's first helper was the 300th of his career, but he didn't stop there. It was a strong performance for him and linemates Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier, all of whom needed a breakout performance to get their seasons on track. Coyle has been the best of the three so far with a goal, seven helpers, 14 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating across 10 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Gets first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Nabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Involved in major trade•
-
Avalanche's Charlie Coyle: Tallies late in Game 1 win•
-
Avalanche's Charlie Coyle: Three points in comeback win•
-
Avalanche's Charlie Coyle: Registers helper Thursday•