Coyle notched four assists and a plus-5 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Coyle's first helper was the 300th of his career, but he didn't stop there. It was a strong performance for him and linemates Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier, all of whom needed a breakout performance to get their seasons on track. Coyle has been the best of the three so far with a goal, seven helpers, 14 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating across 10 outings.