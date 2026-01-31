Coyle scored three goals on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Coyle's first goal came on the power play, and his last one was an empty-netter to seal his second career hat trick. The 33-year-old has flipped a switch this week, earning five goals and four assists over his last three outings. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 39 points, 91 shots on net, 72 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 53 appearances. Coyle's well on his way to topping the 50-point mark for just the third time in his career, and he could flirt with his career-best mark of 60 points from 2023-24 with the Bruins.