Coyle scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Coyle has been steady in a middle-six role so far while seeing ice time in all situations. He's earned a point in three of his last four games as his offense starts to pick up. The veteran center has a goal, three assists, 12 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating across eight appearances. That kind of production won't pop off the page, but it may be enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.