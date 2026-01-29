Coyle scored a goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Coyle was honored in a pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career appearances last week, and he celebrated by scoring just 38 seconds into the game. The 33-year-old is locked in right now with six goals and four helpers over his last eight outings. for the season, Coyle has 12 goals, 23 assists, 85 shots on net, 71 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 52 appearances in a middle-six role.