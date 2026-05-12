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Coyle agreed to terms on a six-year, $36 million contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Coyle played in all 82 regular-season games for the Jackets this year, racking up 20 goals and 38 helpers. With the 34-year-old center putting pen to paper on a six-year deal, this figures to be the final contract of his career, keeping him with the Jackets long term.

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