Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Grabs six-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coyle agreed to terms on a six-year, $36 million contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Coyle played in all 82 regular-season games for the Jackets this year, racking up 20 goals and 38 helpers. With the 34-year-old center putting pen to paper on a six-year deal, this figures to be the final contract of his career, keeping him with the Jackets long term.
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